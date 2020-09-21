Hurricane Sally flood waters rupture drive, sweep away family’s belongings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family from the small town of Red Level in Covington County is still grappling with the devastation Hurricane Sally left behind.
“From my understanding, it was Thursday morning that it burst,” said Bonnie Edson looking at what is now an enormous hole in her yard.
An overwhelming amount of rain caused the culvert beneath their driveway to rupture.
“That pipe had to have been clogged up and it had to have just been like an explosion,” Edson said.
The water that spewed from the culvert swept through their yard taking two four-wheelers, a side-by-side, and an 18-foot car trailer with it.
“We can’t even find them. They’re not in the yard, they’re not in the creek, we have no idea where they went,” Edson said.
Fortunately, the family was not home at the time of the incident. Their dog, however, was. Despite being in the direct path of impact, he is alive.
“We don’t know how he survived,” Edson said. “I think he was washed up over the fence.”
According to Edson, the combined monetary value on the items that were swept away is about $12,000. However, money is not what matters to them.
“Most the stuff we lost isn’t just monetary value, it was special,” Edson said. “Things were from my mom who’s passed away. My husband, their father, who passed away, and they’re not replaceable.”
Several items lost were the last things the family had to remember their father by.
“All the things that were his that we enjoyed doing have just been wiped out,” Edson said.
The family also said their insurance does not cover what the insurance company is calling a flood-related disaster.
“Even though the road burst open, the insurance won’t help with anything,” Edson said.
Now, left picking up the pieces, the family is hoping to move out soon. That, however, is only if the road can be reconstructed so they can safely load moving trucks.
“We can move, but I don’t see how we are going to safely get anything out,” Edson said.
Now it’s a waiting game until the road can be fixed. For the time being, they do have a safe place to stay.
“I’m just thankful we do have a place to go,” Edson said.
According to Edson, Covington County Commissioner Tommy McGaha has been to the property to assess the damage and plans to update the family on the next steps in the reconstruction process.
