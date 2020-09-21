2 injured in Friday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a double shooting that happened late Friday night.
Officers and fire medics were called to the 4700 block of Mobile Highway around 11 p.m. Friday w here they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both were transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries described as being non-lift-threatening.
No additional details regarding motive or suspects in the case were available as of Monday afternoon.
