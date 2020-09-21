2 injured in Friday night Montgomery shooting

2 injured in Friday night Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police say two men were found with gunshot wounds Friday night on Mobile Highway. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | September 21, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 12:36 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a double shooting that happened late Friday night.

Officers and fire medics were called to the 4700 block of Mobile Highway around 11 p.m. Friday w here they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries described as being non-lift-threatening.

No additional details regarding motive or suspects in the case were available as of Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.