Montgomery doctor charged with felony information count in pill mill investigation

A doctor who reviewed some of Beauchamp’s records stated one patient received an alarming number of controlled substances, stating a fatal outcome would not be surprising, according to court documents. The expert described Beauchamp’s prescribing decisions as perilous and indicated it would be impossible to support some of the prescriptions Beauchamp provided. One year of Beauchamp’s records from the state’s controlled substance database, which tracks the controlled substances written by each physician, was 117 pages long.