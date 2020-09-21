Montgomery doctor charged with felony information count in pill mill investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery physician Dr. Di’Livro Beauchamp is charged with one count of felony information for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Beauchamp was arrested in July and charged with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance in connection to a federal pill mill investigation.
An information count allows a defendant to plead guilty before the case goes before a grand jury. It’s important to note that Beauchamp has not pleaded guilty. His attorney, Joe Reed, Jr., declined to comment.
The latest court document cites Beauchamp willfully conspired and agreed to distribute oxycodone, a Schedule II controlled substance, to patients without a legitimate medical need for the drug.
In the initial complaint filed against Beauchamp, the government alleged he was writing prescriptions for controlled substances for his friends, fraternity brothers and their families, who were not coming into the office for medical treatment.
A doctor who reviewed some of Beauchamp’s records stated one patient received an alarming number of controlled substances, stating a fatal outcome would not be surprising, according to court documents. The expert described Beauchamp’s prescribing decisions as perilous and indicated it would be impossible to support some of the prescriptions Beauchamp provided. One year of Beauchamp’s records from the state’s controlled substance database, which tracks the controlled substances written by each physician, was 117 pages long.
The latest court records indicate Beauchamp must forfeit all property obtained by way of criminal activity, which includes $72,246 and nearly 20 firearms and ammunition.
Beauchamp is currently out on bond. It’s unclear if bond conditions required Beauchamp to surrender his medical licenses.
At the time of Beauchamp’s arrest, his practice Symmetry MedSpa, listed him as a board-certified physician of urgent care medicine. He’s been practicing medicine in Montgomery since 1996.
