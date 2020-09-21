Police: Sunday shootings in B’ham neighborhood linked to fight at Alabama State Fair Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating two separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other, one of which left a 66-year-old woman dead.
Police say their initial investigation shows the participants met up in Elyton Village Housing Community Sunday afternoon to finish a fight that started Saturday evening at the Alabama State Fair.
Officers arrived first at the scene of 4th Ct West where there was a shooting. Authorities found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.
The teenager was taken to Children’s of Alabama. Their condition is not known at this time.
While on the scene at 4th Ct West, officers heard several rounds of gunshots nearby. They arrived in the 10 block of 4th Court West alley to find a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Fannie Carter, died at the scene. Another person was found nearby also suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to police, both victims were caught in the crossfire.
There are no suspects in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777 or the Birmingham Police Department’s Homicide Division at 205-254-1764.
