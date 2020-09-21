Police: Sunday shootings in B’ham neighborhood linked to fight at Alabama State Fair Saturday

While on the scene at 4th Ct West, officers heard several rounds of gunshots nearby. They arrived in the 10 block of 4th Court West alley to find a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Fannie Carter, died at the scene. Another person was found nearby also suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to police, both victims were caught in the crossfire.