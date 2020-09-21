State, regional crews work to restore electricity In Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hurricane Sally showed her power last week. Now the linemen are showing off theirs as they plunge ahead to restore electricity to those in south Alabama affected by the storm.
Alabama Power says everyone who can receive electricity had their power restored by 5 p.m. Sunday.
Media photos and Riviera Utilities’ Twitter tell the story of what’s all involved in restoring the juice after a major storm. The work is dangerous; muddy. No margin for error in the air or on the ground.
“Fortunately, all the crews worked safely," said Alabama Power spokesman Mike Jordan.
Linemen from 14 states pitched in to help Alabama Power personnel replace 400 broken poles, install 500 new transformers and much more.
“1,575 spans of wire that had fallen and that had to be repaired or replaced," Jordan said.
One of the four utility companies in Baldwin County saw damage to 75 miles worth of power lines.
“We’re seeing historical damage to our system and that damage. We’ve not seen in 30-plus years," said Riviera Utilities public affairs manager Miles McDaniel.
What made Hurricane Sally so destructive to the electrical infrastructure was her lack of speed, plodding along at just two to three miles an hour, pounding Baldwin County with high winds, torrential rains and a never-ending assault that lasted for hours.
“Sixteen, 17 hours of 80-plus mile an hour winds. The damage to our system is unbelievable," said McDaniel.
The help from those 14 states came from places like Indiana, Michigan, Georgia and Illinois. The repair job will no doubt cost in the millions of dollars.
We’re four days removed from the storm and the linemen are getting it done. One pole, one meter at a time.
Riviera Utilities says it’s restored power to 40,000 customers with 11,000 more meters to go.
