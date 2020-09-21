Suspect arrested in Montgomery robbery case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect in a Friday morning robbery case was taken into custody over the weekend, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Louis Hooks, 39, is accused of committing first-degree robbery in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard just before 11 a.m. Friday.
Investigators identified him as the suspect and arrested him the following day.
Details on this case are limited but a check of court records indicates Hooks has been charged in multiple cases of robbery, theft, and other offenses dating back to 2003.
Hooks is now being held on a $45,000 bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on the latest charge.
