Suspect charged after shots fired at 5 juveniles

SAMSON, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged after shots were fired Friday night at a group of juveniles in south Alabama’s Geneva County.
Samson police have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Brian Keith Silas, Jr.
Silas is now charged with one count of attempted murder and three counts of shooting into a occupied vehicle. The police department said the victims are “fine” though one suffered a graze wound in the incident.
The shooting appears to have happened at Brunson Court late Friday night, though officers found the victims, as well as the vehicle with bullet holes in it at a different location.
A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear. The investigation is ongoing.
