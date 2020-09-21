UAB hiring essential workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Medicine has openings for essential employees in a variety of medical specialties and support services.
Openings exist in fields including nursing, respiratory therapy, radiologic technology and many more.
UAB Medicine is also hiring workers in environmental services, guest services, food/nutrition services, case management and social work.
“The disruptions to everyday life associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have had an effect on the workforce in most industries in the United States, including health care,” said Reid Jones, CEO of UAB Medicine. “UAB, the largest employer in the state of Alabama, is looking for the next great employee — from the cafeteria and information desk to the lab, nursing unit and surgical suite — who will help care for the people of Alabama.”
A list of available essential jobs and information on applying for a career at UAB Medicine can be found at https://www.uabmedicine.org/web/careers. UAB Medicine also periodically hosts hiring events to help fill open positions. Details on upcoming events can be found at www.uabmedicine.org/careers.
