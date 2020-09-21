WHS football, ECHS volleyball suspended after players contract COVID-19

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Wetumpka High School has suspended varsity football for at least one week after 12 players tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Elmore County Board of Education. Eight other players are self-isolating after being exposed to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Elmore County High School suspended varsity volleyball for two weeks after one player tested positive for COVID-19. 13 other players are self-isolating.
According to Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines, the players that tested positive for the virus will be required to self-isolate for 10 days. The Alabama High School Athletic Association requires an additional five days of re-acclimation before a student returns.
Students exposed to a positive case will be required to self-isolate for 14 days before they can return.
“The WHS coaching staff and administration regret the suspension, but they feel it is the most prudent and safest option to pursue at this time,” said Elmore County Board of Education Superintendent Richard Dennis.
WHS’s administration and coaching staff will reevaluate the team’s health status on Sept. 28.
Elmore County High School administration will continue to monitor the situation and determine when the team can resume competitions.
