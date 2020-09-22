Alex City rallies around police investigator who suffered heart attack

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alex City is rallying around a police detective who suffered a major heart attack Monday.
Drew Machen is only 36-years-old. He has been described as tenacious, dedicated and passionate.
“What you want in an officer is someone that has passion for the job," said Alex City police chief Jay Turner.
Machen is fighting for his life at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. He was off-duty and drove himself to Russell Medical Center in Alex City Sunday night because he didn’t feel well.
Machen’s heart attack came Monday morning. He coded not once, but three times.
“I can’t, again praise the hospital enough," said Turner.
Doctors got Machen stabilized enough for him to be life-flighted to Emory. It turned out the young detective had three major blockages in his heart followed by surgery.
“He would tell everybody to stop worrying first of all, and he would say he was fine. I don’t think he would ever believe this many people care about him," said long time friend and colleague Alex City 911 dispatcher Samantha Lewis.
Turner saw early on Machen’s commitment to police work. While considering his application six years ago, the chief says Machen wouldn’t leave him alone. Six years later, Machen was voted officer of the year for 2019.
“One thing you can say about Drew is he is a great guy," said chief Turner.
And his growth in law enforcement was palpable. Earlier this month, Machen earned a degree in criminal justice from Faulkner University, a major milestone while studying at night.
“He didn’t go that great in high school and had something to prove to himself and his son," said Lewis.
The next 24 hours will be critical for Machen which means those who know the investigator are storming Heaven with their prayers.
Turner says Machen quit smoking 6 months ago and had started an exercise program with the hope of joining the swat team.
