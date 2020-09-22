Dreamland BBQ in Montgomery temporarily closing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dreamland BBQ in Montgomery will be closing its doors for now.
The restaurant will temporarily close after Wednesday.
Bob Parker, owner of Dreamland in Montgomery, said they decided to close the locations because of the limitations in place and the lack of downtown traffic over the last six months.
The restaurant plans to host events in their Porter, Tavern and Station spaces in December.
Dreamland’s other nine locations will remain open, Parker said.
