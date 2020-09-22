Hyundai donates face masks to Selma City Schools

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma City Schools just got a helping hand in the fight to protect staff and students from COVID-19.
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama donated 5,000 disposable face masks and 1,000 reusable fabric face masks to the school system.
The masks will be distributed to students, faculty and staff.
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama has made multiple donations in central Alabama to fight the pandemic. The company has given reusable face masks and face shields to the Montgomery County EMA, as well as disposable masks to Montgomery Public Schools.
They also donated box lunches to Montgomery area front line health providers, surgical masks to the Alabama Dental Association and 10,000 COVID-19 tests to Montgomery and surrounding counties.
