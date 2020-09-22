Ken Hare: Alabama loses a hero

With the Rev. Graetz the most prominent white person involved in the MIA, the fears of Bob and Jeannie that they would become targets of racists proved true. At first the harassment was just verbal, but still unnerving. They would receive telephone calls describing what their toddlers were doing, making it clear they were being observed while generating an implied threat against the children. (Bob told me this bothered him most of all.) They slashed his automobile tires in ways that they would deflate slowly, so that he might be caught on the road someplace. They put sugar in the gas tank, and threw things at the house.