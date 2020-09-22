Knights of Columbus donate $1,600 to Prattville’s New Hope Academy

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A very nice surprise today for New Hope Academy in Prattville.
The Knights of Columbus from St. Joseph Catholic Church handed over a $1,600 check to the school.
New Hope Academy has a student population of around 60 students. These are students with learning disabilities or special needs.
“It’s awesome... such a blessing for us.. we really rely on donations for the things we need for the school. This will help us with anything and everything to help students learn, grow and thrive,” said Hailey Morrow of New Hope Academy.
The Knights of Columbus also gave another $1,600 check to the Smith Center in Prattville.
