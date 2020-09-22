Montgomery church sends help to hurricane-affected areas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - First United Methodist Church is one church trying to bring peace and hope in the midst of the disaster from Hurricane Sally.
The church sent two teams to Baldwin County. One team was sent to Orange Beach and one team went right outside of Summerdale.
“What we did there is set up two cookers and we served over 300 plates of food to that community,”, said Jay Cooper, the senior pastor. “That’s important to us in these disasters respond efforts because food is one thing that unites us all.”
That is not the only thing the church is doing to help. They are partnering with other Methodist churches to send buckets of cleaning supplies to help families who experienced damage in their homes.
Cooper says if they restore one home then that can impact a whole community.
“That’s our goal,” Cooper said. “We know we can’t fix everything; we know we can’t respond to every home but if we can just respond to our little part, we know that other churches are coming, and other organizations are coming.”
If you want to assist them in these efforts, you can send monetary donations or supplies to First United Methodist Church or United Methodist Committee on Relief.
