Montgomery woman accused of impersonating nurse, stealing from elderly

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman accused of financially exploiting the elderly.
Mikayla Tolbert, 32, of Montgomery, has been charged with six counts of criminal impersonation and four counts of financial exploitation of elderly.
The affidavit states Tolbert went to several residents and claimed to be a nurse from Baptist South. She would allegedly give a different name. When Tolbert went to the homes, she would ask for money, according to the affidavit.
Tolbert is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center with bond set at $19,000.
