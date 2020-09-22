Opelika Police Chief John McEachern announces retirement

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Police Chief John McEachern is retiring effective November 30, according to the City of Opelika.
“John McEachern has done an outstanding job as our Police Chief and will not be easy to replace," said Mayor Gary Fuller. “He has faithfully dedicated himself to his job, his employees and the Opelika community. We will miss him and wish him the best as he moves into a new chapter in his life.”
Chief McEachern was appointed Opelika Police Department Chief in April 2013 and has served as chief for nearly eight years. He started his law enforcement career with the OPD in January 1974. In 1988, he left Opelika and began his career with the FBI serving 24 years in the Pittsburg Division.
He shared that he has been blessed with a career in law enforcement for 46 years.
“My decision to retire has not been an easy one,” said Chief McEachern. “I will forever be grateful to Mayor Gary Fuller and the citizens of Opelika for allowing me to lead the Opelika Police Department and honor the oath to ‘Serve and Protect.’ I have no doubt that city leadership will hire the best candidate to continue moving Opelika forward.”
The city will begin the search for a new police chief. All open positions are posted on the city’s website.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.