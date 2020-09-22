4 Pike County bridges possibly unstable after Hurricane Sally

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some bridges in Pike County may have become structurally unstable after Hurricane Sally, according to the county commission.
During post storm inspections, the Pike County Commission says it found excessive streambed scours at several bridges, possibly making them unstable.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey agency, streambed scour is the leading cause of bridge failure in the United States, resulting in over 60 percent of all failures. It occurs when the stream’s bed moves or fluctuates due to erosion.
As a precaution, the commission has posted limits at the following bridges to a gross weight of three tons until further notice.
The bridges in question include:
- CR 1128 over Beeman Creek
- CR 2253 over Warrick Creek
- CR 3316 over Whitewater Creek
- CR 3339 over Whitewater Creek
Hurricane Sally made landfall in Alabama Wednesday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and some flooding.
