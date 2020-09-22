Progress in downtown Andalusia redevelopment

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A part of Andalusia’s downtown square is beginning to take on a different look.
Last week, demolition crews knocked down what used to be the old Brooks Hardware building off the main square.
A parking lot will soon be built.
The change is all part of the city’s recent purchase of several vacant structures to make way for loft apartments and retail by the private sector.
City leaders say developers have bought some of the properties already.
