SEC to use new COVID-19 contact tracing technology for players

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southeastern Conference is providing cutting-edge wearable proximity devices produced by KINEXON to its 14 member institutions to enhance COVID-19 contact tracing efforts during the 2020 football season, the Conference announced Tuesday.
KINEXON SafeZone technology, which is currently being used in the NFL, includes lightweight, wearable devices called SafeTags which will be used conference-wide for football student-athletes at team facilities, during practices, and games.
SafeZone uses ultra-wideband technology to accurately calculate the proximity between individuals by distance and length of time in order to perform quick and accurate contact tracing when someone is symptomatic or tests positive for COVID-19.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn was asked about the new technology and he considers the technology a positive.
“The thing about this whole year is that it’s a learning experience week by week, but the fact the NFL’s used it and used it successfully, I think it’s going to be a positive, but we will learn week to week,” Malzahn said.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.