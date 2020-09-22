SPLC says Alabama inmates over 6 are not being paroled

The Bureau of Pardons and Paroles does not employ doctors. Doctors employed by the Department of Corrections make the necessary medical determinations in medical parole cases as to whether an inmate qualifies as geriatric, permanently incapacitated, or terminally ill as defined by Alabama Code Section 15-22-42 or otherwise meets statutory criteria for medical parole consideration; then, the Department of Corrections sends lists of names of inmates who are potential candidates for medical parole to the Bureau to prepare a medical parole docket for the board. In the event of insufficient information, the board may request additional medical evidence or order additional medical examinations be conducted by the Department of Corrections.