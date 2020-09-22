Suspect admits to illegally dumping in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in several incidents involving illegal dumping has pleaded guilty in Tallapoosa County.
Court records show Jorge Guzman admitted to illegally dumping roof shingles near Alex City after some homes in the area sustained roof damage during a recent storm.
After the guilty plea on four counts of criminal littering, the court ordered Guzman to pay a $2,000 fine and $2,500 in restitution to the county for the cost of clean up. Guzman will also have to serve 16 hours of community service.
The court told Guzman he has until Friday to pay the fine and restitution or spend 180 days in the county jail.
