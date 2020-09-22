Vivid colors for this morning’s sunrise, so what caused it?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Did you happen to catch the incredibly beautiful sunrise on this first day of fall? If not, we’ve got you covered because we wouldn’t want anyone to miss the colors that graced the Alabama sky this morning!
So why exactly was it so stellar? Why were the colors and clouds so beautiful today?
Look no farther than Tropical Storm Beta down in Texas! That may sound crazy, but Beta is pretty much the reason behind not only today’s gorgeous sunrise, but Monday’s as well.
Beta been sending plenty of “tropical" mid-level and upper-level clouds our way since the weekend as air flows counterclockwise around its circulation. That was true once again this morning.
Those mid- and upper-level clouds are exactly what we need to get incredible and deep purples, pinks, reds, and oranges. We also need enough breaks in those clouds and a lack of low-level “thick” cloud cover.
That allows for just enough of the sun’s light to strike the underside of the mid-level clouds as it rises in the morning sky.
It’s more than just some clouds 6,000-40,000 feet up in our morning sky, though. There are a few other things that need to come together to get the absolute best sunrise possible.
Contrary to popular belief, you actually want a haze-free, pollution-free and smoke-free sky to get the deepest, most colorful sunrises and sunsets. Essentially you want “clear” or “clean” air overhead and to your east (for sunrise) and west (for sunset).
The pollutants that exist in hazy, smoky or dirty skies lead to “pale” hues of yellow and pink during a sunrise. Those same pollutants also effectively rob a sunrise or sunset of its potential brilliance and intensity if they are prevalent enough in the sky.
Both this morning and Monday morning’s sky over Alabama featured a lack of wildfire smoke, haziness and pollutants -- something that isn’t often true during the late spring, summer and early fall months.
The lack of smoke, haze and pollutants can actually be attributed to Tropical Storm Beta! Our air in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere is coming from the tropics (Gulf of Mexico) courtesy of the flow around Beta’s center of circulation. The tropics -- along with deserts -- are known sources of clean, pure air.
So Beta is not only responsible for sending those tropical mid- and upper-level clouds our way, but it’s also the main reason behind our air being so clean and devoid of any sort of sunrise hinderances like haze, smoke and pollution particles!
