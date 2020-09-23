Alabama Golf Association to hold ’100 hole hike’ for kids

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Golf Association is looking to raise $10,000 to bring awareness to youth golf by holding the “100 Hole Hike.”
The event is set for Sept. 28 at the Montgomery Country Club.
The AGA staff will play 100 holes from sunup to sundown and every dollar donated goes directly toward supporting Youth on Course Alabama.
You can donate HERE.
“The Alabama Golf Association is committed to growing the game of golf in our state," said AGA Executive Director Andy Priest. "Partnering with Youth on Course is our next step toward fulfilling that commitment.”
Since 2006, more than 900,000 rounds have been played by Youth on Course members and awarded more than $1.73 million in college scholarships.
