Alex City police officer remains in hospital following heart attack

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sometimes no news is good news. That’s the case with Alexander City police investigator Drew Machen.
Machen suffered a serious heart attack and remains in critical condition at Emory University Hospital.
Machen is only 36 years old and was off duty when it happened.
There is a Back The Blue ceremony scheduled Thursday morning in Dadeville. Organizers say Machen will be prominently mentioned and prayed for at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.