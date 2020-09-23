3 arrested in armed robbery at AUM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection to the on-campus armed robbery of an Auburn University at Montgomery student.
The incident happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 14, and, according to court documents, involved suspects Kashton Calloway, 19, and Jeremy Calhoun, 21, both of Montgomery, as well as Kesean Quarles, 19, of Monroeville.
Court records indicate Calloway and Calhoun are also charged in a robbery on Sept. 4 at the Halcyon Park Apartments.
In the AUM incident, the victim was getting personal items out of his vehicle around 1:35 a.m. at on-campus housing when a white Nissan Altima pulled up. Investigators say one of the suspects pulled a gun on the victim and demanded property.
According to court documents, Calloway went through the victim’s vehicle while the other two held him at gunpoint.
The stolen property, valued at more than $600, included a handgun, a laser sight and Apple AirPods.
During the investigation, court documents indicate the victim was able to identify Calloway through the social media app Snapchat and a name was found through Facebook.
All three were arrested this week and booked into the Montgomery County jail.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the location of the robbery at AUM. The robbery of the AUM student did not happen at the Halcyon Park Apartments.
