Auburn, Alabama prepare to welcome back fans

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama and Auburn will return to the gridiron this Saturday, but the experience will be a lot different for fans.
Fans will be asked to wear masks and socially distance.
Only 20% of fans will be allowed inside stadiums.
Jack Goldsborough is one of a few fans who will be inside of Jordan-Hare as Auburn takes on Kentucky on Saturday, and he is excited about the game.
“When you’re here this is your college and you’re going to feel a connection to the football team so it’s just a real,” Goldsborough said.
Fans who are not able to get into the game can take advantage of watching somewhere in Auburn’s downtown entertainment district.
“People will have the ability to take a beverage of their choice in the downtown community and walk around during the 11 o’clock game against Kentucky,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders.
Anders says he expect fans to follow the governor’s mandates by wearing a mask and socially distancing when at bars and restaurants.
Alabama Crimson Tide fans will have to wait until Oct. 3 to cheer on their team at home. They will also have limited seating inside Bryant-Denny.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is encouraging fans to do what he calls common sense things to mitigate the spread.
“Let’s do the successful things that we know that works for the past couple of months so we can continue to have Alabama football and maybe it can continue to grow in size and scope out of the coronavirus shadow,” Maddox said.
Both mayors say the efforts to keep fans safe this season will be a continuing ongoing effort with the city and universities.
