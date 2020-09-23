Downtown Montgomery restaurants struggling to stay open amid pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The restaurant industry in downtown Montgomery is struggling. A decrease in tourism, months of restrictions, and many city employees still working from home, has left most restaurants empty.
“We’re well under 50 percent of what we were doing in sales,” said Cahawba House owner Tim Essary. “We thought that by now things would have changed and people would have started coming back downtown to work, but it really doesn’t look like there’s gonna be much change in that for at least the rest of the year.”
Tourists that stay in nearby hotels and employees who work downtown are customers that downtown restaurant owners say they heavily rely on.
“It’s slowly picking up, but it’s not where it was before," said Farmers Market Cafe owner Nicholas Burbage. “Nights and weekends have always been pretty slow, except for by the hotels, but even now during the week with people not working here and working at home, I just hope everybody can keep trucking along and get through this.”
Limited foot traffic downtown has resulted in the temporary closure of Dreamland BBQ. The restaurant closed its doors in March of this year for the same reason.
“This is not goodbye it’s just like ‘hey see you later,’” said Dreamland BBQ owner Bob Parker.
Dreamland plans to reopen in March 2021 and Parker remains optimistic that by then Biscuits Baseball will be back and tour buses will be full again.
“We’ll be back, we’re excited,” Parker said. “Dreamland is 62 years old. We’re not a new company and so we’ve got the sustainability and the brand name. We’ll make it happen.”
Until the streets of downtown Montgomery are bustling again, restaurants that remain open can only hope their most loyal customers will help them keep their doors open.
“Doing things to adapt I think is going to be the big thing that keeps people sustainable downtown,” Essary said.
“It’s just trial and error, and we’re going to keep doing what we’re doing and going along as best we can,” Burbage said.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.