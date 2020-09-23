Fans asked not to roll Auburn Oaks this football season

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University has asked fans not to roll the Auburn Oaks at Toomer’s Corner this football season.
Instead, fans are encouraged to celebrate Auburn football victories by rolling two southern magnolia trees and a white oak in front of Biggin Hall.
Officials say not rolling the Auburn Oaks this year will give the trees more time to acclimate to their new environment.
According to university arborist Alex Hedgepath, the two Auburn Oaks planted in 2017 and the 10 descendant oaks in Samford Park showed great progress during the growing season but still need special care and monitoring.
“Although the Auburn Oaks are exhibiting signs of establishment, these oaks are still easily inside of a long transplant recovery phase,” Hedgepath said. “This means that small roots are still growing aggressively to make up for root loss that occurred before and at the time of planting. It is prudent to reduce foot traffic and excess water so that the new roots are not damaged and can establish the trees as soon as possible.”
University officials are also encouraging fans to wear masks and physically distance during gameday celebrations.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.