Law enforcement organization donates $2,000 towards van for Officer Carlos Taylor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Fraternal Order of Police in Montgomery gathered Wednesday to show their support for MPD Officer Carlos Taylor.
The organization presented a check for $2,000 to Alabama Wounded Blue. The money will go towards buying a van for Taylor and his family.
Taylor was critically injured in an accident while on duty in 2017. Taylor suffered a traumatic brain injury, which left him unable to walk or communicate verbally.
“The local lodge here has about 300 members that represent active and retired law enforcement. This is just another example of us giving back to the community and giving back to officers in the area. That’s what we are here for,” said Everette Johnon, Capitol City FOP president.
Organizers say the van will cost about $65,000. So far they have raised $30,000.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.