Lee Co. man receives nearly $1M bond on child sex crime charges

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County man is facing a laundry list of child sex crime charges that has led to him receiving a bond of nearly $1,000,000.
Brandon Thomas Hart is facing multiple charges, including sexual abuse involving children, sodomy and more.
Hart is currently being held on a $990,000 bond.
The current time frame for Hart’s charges date back six months, but investigators say that could increase as the investigation continues.
Officials say there are multiple victims, all of whom are below the age of 14.
The investigation is being done in conjunction with the FBI. More charges are expected.
