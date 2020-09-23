Mainly quiet today, but showers and perhaps strong storms arrive Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sadly it’s time to say goodbye to the incredibly low humidity, mainly dry weather and well-below normal temperatures. The 80s, mugginess, and chances for showers and storms are on their way back.
Fortunately, there is only one day over the next week with a surefire shot at rain and thunderstorms. That day is Thursday. Today should once again be mainly dry with a few peeks of sun expected. It’s possible we see a couple of rogue showers, but those chances are 20% or less.
Highs should hit the 80-degree mark in most locations. Lows tonight will not be as cool as we have seen lately in the upper 60s.
As the remnants of what was once Tropical Storm Beta move across northern Mississippi and into Alabama late today through early Friday, we will see our rain and thunderstorm chances rise substantially.
Expect showers and perhaps a storm late tonight close to sunrise Thursday, especially west of I-65. Throughout the morning and afternoon hours Thursday, plenty of moisture and flow from the Gulf of Mexico will combine with lift from Beta’s remnant low pressure to support scattered to numerous showers, downpours and thunderstorms.
With all of Central Alabama being in the warm sector of the system, the ingredients for a few stronger to marginally severe storms may come together.
The main hazards would be gusty to locally damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado or two across the region during the late morning, afternoon and early evening hours. Even without any storms, it’ll be a breezy day. High temperatures will make a run at the lower 80s with very humid conditions expected.
As Beta’s remnant low pressure moves away, there may be just enough lift left across the Deep South Friday, Saturday and Sunday to fuel a few isolated showers and storms.
Those chances are running at roughly 30% Friday into this weekend. And the trend has been for those rain chances to get lower and lower.
So we would not worry about canceling outdoor plans. While there could be a couple of showers or storms each afternoon with the heating of the day, the chances are quite low.
Temperatures will be much more summer-like well into the 80s during the day and in the upper 60s at night.
