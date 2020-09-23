MPD Park, Walk and Talk program lets officers hear community concerns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department visited the Evergreen Estates community Wednesday as part of the Park, Walk, and Talk program.
The police department makes a weekly visit to a neighborhood that is experiencing a spike in crime and makes an effort to speak with community members and listen to their concerns.
“Some of the concerns that we had out here, some shootings, discharging, some thefts and so, all times of the evening and night, so we just want to get out here and just kind of reach out to the community as quickly as possible, have some conversation to kind of let them know that we’re here and we’ll be accountable and we will have some relentless follow-up on any issues and concerns that may happen,” said Police Chief Ernest Finely.
Moving forward, Finely says officers will be patrolling and closely monitoring that neighborhood...
