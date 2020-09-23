Rain chances grow Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is only one day over the next week with a good shot at rain and thunderstorms, and that day is Thursday. Today was generally dry for Alabama, and we will continue to see very little rain over the next few hours. Later tonight, coverage of showers will grow out towards our west, increasing our chance for a few showers by morning; lows tonight will not be as cool as we have seen lately in the upper 60s.