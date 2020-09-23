Revenue from college football games excluded from Auburn’s fiscal year budget

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn is gearing up for the Tigers' first home football game of the season.
Officials said they are they are not factoring in any revenue from college football games for the budget this next fiscal year.
Auburn City Manager Jim Buston said the city council recently approved a budget of $93 million for 2020-2021, which is about $2 million less than this year’s budget. According to Buston, because of the limited stadium capacity, no tailgating, and other factors, city officials aren’t sure what kind of revenue they will make this football season. So, they aren’t including those numbers in the budget.
“$2 million we aren’t predicting is what we will get,” said Buston. “That’s usually what we get for the August, September, October, November time frame from football. What we did this time was we just looked at our revenues, January February, March, April, normal revenues. And that’s what we predicted.”
Despite the financial hit of the coronavirus pandemic for fiscal year 2020, Buston said the city is right on budget after exceeding goals months before the virus. He said city projects such as renovation to the Boykin Community Center, construction of a new fire station, and more will continue this year.
