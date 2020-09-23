Suspect asks for reduced bond in ASU student murder case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect accused of murdering a fellow Alabama State University student wants his bond lowered.
Ivry Hall is charged with murder in the death of Adam Dowdell. Dowdell’s body was found on Hutchinson Street in Montgomery on Sept. 14 after he had been missing for about a week.
Hall’s bond at the Montogmery County Jail is currently $250,000. His attorney filed a motion Wednesday requesting that it be reduced.
The motion argues that this amount is too high for Hall’s family to afford, making it “paramount to no bond."
His attorney says the Alabama bail schedule recommended range for murder at $15,000 to $150,000.
The motion goes on to argue that Hall is a scholarship student and is not a flight risk.
It is unclear when the court will rule on this motion.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.