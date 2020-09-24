Alabama State Nurses Association inducts first Black president

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Birmingham nurse practitioner has made history as the first person of color to become president of the Alabama State Nurses Association.
Lindsey Harris is an inpatient glycemic control nurse practitioner at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.
Her induction sets a record in the association’s 107-year history.
“This is truly an honor and I am thankful for the opportunity to serve,” said Harris. “It is very important to be a part of a professional organization in your field. ASNA represents all nurses in the state of Alabama. I wanted to be a part the organization of change, one that influenced policy and gives back to the community.”
Harris was president-elect in 2018 and has worked closely with the outgoing president, Sarah Wilkinson-Buchmann, during that two-year term. She has served as a delegate at the ANA Assembly in Washington for the past two years and will continue as a delegate in her role as ASNA president.
“Nurses are the largest workforce in healthcare and the ‘Most Trusted Profession’ as noted by Gallup Poles for the past 18 years in a row,” Harris said. “As professionals, nurses should be at the policy discussion table. ASNA gives nurses that voice and I am proud to serve with them in an organization that truly makes a difference!”
Harris' nursing career has covered various department’s at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, including women’s health, psychiatry and general medicine.
She completed her Master of Science in Nursing at the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a concentration in family practice. She also completed the Doctor of Nursing Practice program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2016.
