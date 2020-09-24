All Alabama beaches remain closed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s beaches remain closed as the communities continue to recover from Hurricane Sally.
Gov. Kay Ivey has been in touch with local leaders in Baldwin and Mobile counties and has agreed to keep the beaches closed, her office announced Thursday.
Baldwin County beaches, which include Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, will remain closed until Oct. 2.
Mobile County’s beaches will remain closed until Mayor Jeff Collier indicates Dauphin Island is ready to reopen, according to the governor’s office.
“This will allow those communities additional time to get their beaches ready for public enjoyment in a safe, responsible manner,” the governor’s office said in a statement.
Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores on Sept. 16.
