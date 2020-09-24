Attempted murder charges filed against 2 men

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects have been arrested and charged with two counts each of attempted murder, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Parker James Stewart, 17, and Morgan Mote, 20, were arrested following the investigation of a shooting in the area of Wares Ferry Road and the Boulevard around midnight on Sept. 15.
Details on the incident were not immediately clear. Stewart’s mug shot was not yet available at the time of publishing.
Both suspects are being held on bonds of $120,000 each at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
