Covington County woman to appear on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A Covington County woman will be on national TV Friday.
Brenda Gantt of Andalusia will be featured on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
Gantt is a former school teacher who now operates the Cottle House Bed & Breakfast. And her cooking videos have gone viral on Facebook.
Hundreds of thousands of followers have tuned in to her page, Cooking with Brenda Gantt.
You can watch her chat with Clarkson at 2 p.m. Friday on WSFA 12.
Gantt was featured on “Absolutely Alabama” last month. Check out her cooking operation below.
