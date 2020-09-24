Food for Thought 9/24

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Berry Good Treats (113 N. Burbank Dr.): 100
Huntingdon College (1500 E. Fairview Ave.): 100
Ice King (3010 Zelda Rd.): 99
Wendy’s (2231 E. South Blvd.): 99
McDonald’s (3801 East Blvd. - Walmart): 99
Taste (5251 Hampstead High St.): 98
Firehouse Subs (2890 Zelda Rd.): 98
Low Score:
CiCi’s Pizza (981 Ann St.): 92
Priority Health Code Violation: mold in ice machine
