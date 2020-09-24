Gov. Ivey establishes health care, emergency response grant program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $35 million in CARES Act funds to establish a grant program aimed at helping health care providers.
The Alabama Health Care and Emergency Response Providers grant program is designed to support providers who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The health crisis we continue to face has had significant impact on many fronts. Certainly, individuals, groups and different industries have felt a financial toll, which is why I am proud to continue getting the CARES Act money into the hands of Alabamians who need it,” Ivey said. “The state of Alabama was awarded $1.9 billion in CARES Act money, and my team and I will continue working hard to get it directly to those individuals and groups who have been impacted.”
The state will offer cash grants of up to $15,000 for Alabama health care and emergency response providers on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants must meet eligibility requirements.
The application period will be from noon on Oct. 5 through noon on Oct. 16.
Eligible providers for this grant program include:
Health care providers
- Primary care clinics
- Other clinics (will need to specify)
- Ambulance/EMS service providers
- Pharmacies
- Physician offices
- Dentist offices
- Other health practitioner offices (will need to specify)
- Outpatient care centers
- Medical and diagnostic laboratories
- Home health care businesses
- Assisted living facilities
- Physical therapy offices
- Other (will need to specify)
Emergency response providers
- Rescue squad organizations
- Volunteer fire departments
- 911 boards
- Other (will need to specify)
Here are links for eligibility and more information on the Alabama Health Care and Emergency Response Providers grant program.
