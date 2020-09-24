Gov. Ivey establishes health care, emergency response grant program

“The health crisis we continue to face has had significant impact on many fronts. Certainly, individuals, groups and different industries have felt a financial toll, which is why I am proud to continue getting the CARES Act money into the hands of Alabamians who need it,” Ivey said. “The state of Alabama was awarded $1.9 billion in CARES Act money, and my team and I will continue working hard to get it directly to those individuals and groups who have been impacted.”