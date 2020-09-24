Montgomery giving city employees paid time off to vote

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery will give its employees extra paid time off to vote, Mayor Steven Reed announced Thursday.
Reed issued a mayoral directive authorizing two hours of paid time off for each employee who chooses to vote in-person on Nov. 3 or one hour of paid time off for employees who choose to vote during the in-person absentee period, which runs Sept. 9 through Nov. 3.
The city is also encouraging private employers in Montgomery to adopt similar policies to make sure their employees have time to vote.
