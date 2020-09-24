Police, medics respond to Montgomery home hit by vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A home suffered “considerable damage” but there were no injuries after a vehicle slammed into Thursday morning, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
MPD spokeswoman Capt. Saba Coleman said the crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of Woodmere Loop.
Police and fire medics responded to the scene and found the driver and homeowner uninjured.
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, but Coleman said there were no arrests.
