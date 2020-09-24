Montgomery police arrest school employee on student sex charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a man on sex charges involving a student.
James Brantley Jr., 48, is charged with school employee having sexual contact with a student under 19 and first-degree sexual abuse.
A police spokeswoman said the incident occurred on Sept. 20. The nature of that incident was not disclosed.
Brantley was identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody Thursday and booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
The Montgomery Police Department isn’t releasing the name of the school. WSFA 12 News is working to confirm where he worked.
