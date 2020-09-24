More than half of MPS students will return to classrooms in October

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools says more than half of its students will be returning to their schools for in-person instruction next month.
Earlier this month, MPS gave parents the option to put their children back in class or to continue with virtual instruction.
MPS said about 11,000 parents opted to continue with virtual instruction for the second nine weeks of the semester, which starts Oct. 13.
The school district has about 28,000 students.
