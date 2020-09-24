MPD officer involved in crash during chase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An unmarked Montgomery police vehicle was involved in a crash during a chase Thursday afternoon.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, the three-vehicle accident happened in the area of Vaughn Road and Eastern Boulevard.
In addition to the MPD vehicle, two civilian vehicles that weren’t part of the chase were involved.
There were minor injuries, but no one was transported from the scene for medical care, MPD said.
Police are still searching for a suspect in the chase.
