Opelika police searching for sexual assault, robbery suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for a sexual assault suspect who is linked to multiple crimes.
Police responded to a sex assault call on Crawford Road at about 3 a.m. Thursday. The victim said an unknown make had entered her home and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. He then fled the residence.
Police say the victim’s information led them to positively identify the suspect as 18-year-old X’Zavier Larico Martez Maddox.
Police were also able to link Maddox to a sexual assault that happened in the same neighborhood on Aug. 31, as well as the armed robbery of a 13-year-old on Feb. 1 on North Antioch Circle.
Detectives have obtained multiple warrants for Maddox’s arrest related to these incidents.
Police say they executed a search warrant at his home, where they recovered additional evidence relating to these crimes.
Maddox has not yet been found.
Police say he is to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach him, but immediately call police.
Anyone with any information on Maddox’s whereabouts or has information on any of these incidents is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page or website.
