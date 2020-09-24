Scattered showers and storms likely today with a small severe threat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Finally! After talking about it for seemingly forever, the remnants of what was once Tropical Storm Beta will be moving across northern Mississippi and Alabama today. The result will be a very good shot at rain and thunderstorms today into early tonight.
It won’t rain all day long at any one location, but there is a high chance of a couple of scattered showers, downpours and/or storms affecting you over the course of the day.
With all of Central Alabama being in the warm sector of the system, the ingredients for a few stronger to marginally severe storms could come together. The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center maintains a low-end risk of this across the southern half of the state and adjacent parts of Florida and Georgia.
Hazards with the stronger storms include gusty to damaging wind gusts and a couple of brief tornadoes during the late morning, afternoon and early evening hours. Even without any storms, it’ll be a windy day with gusts of 20-30+ mph expected all day long.
High temperatures will make a run at the lower 80s with very muggy conditions arriving by the afternoon hours.
As Beta’s remnant low pressure moves away tonight, there will be a period of quiet weather across Alabama on Friday and Saturday. The humidity should come down a bit as well with slightly drier air filtering in. By Sunday and Monday, there will be enough moisture in the atmosphere to fuel at least a few isolated showers and storms. Those chances are only around 30%.
Temperatures will be in the upper 70s north and well into the 80s south on Friday. Everyone should make it into the lower 80s for Saturday. Mid-80s are expected Sunday and Monday with humidity levels coming up.
A strong fall cold front will push through Tuesday, sending daily highs back into the 70s Tuesday, Wednesday and beyond. Lows will easily drop into the 50s.
