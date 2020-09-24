Tallapoosa County stands by police at Back the Blue event

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallapoosa County leaders and residents left little doubt Thursday where they stand on the “defund the police” movement that’s gained popularity in some parts of the country.
It was a three in one event inside a Tallapoosa County courtroom.
There was strong community backing for the police, and there was no doubt law enforcement of all stripes felt it in Tallapoosa County, all part of the Back the Blue ceremony inside the county courthouse.
There was particular mention of Alexander City police investigator Drew Machen. Machen remains in critical condition in Atlanta after suffering a heart attack while off duty earlier this week.
“I also want to remember a young man who is part of Alex City P.D. Drew grew up about four miles from here," said one speaker at the program.
Then came the police pledge, a pledge to publicly stand against any notion of defunding the police, a movement that’s gained traction after George Floyd’s death. Supporters believe police department funds should be redirected towards housing and social services.
Heritage Action For America Watchman John Rice disagrees.
“I haven’t heard anything on the news media that would convince me that I should listen to having less law enforcement during turbulent times," said Rice.
Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith made it clear such a move won’t happen on his watch with his police department, a force with 15 employees and a yearly budget of around $800,000.
“Police officers are our brothers, sisters and neighbors and are woven in the fabric of society," said Smith.
Meantime, state Rep. Ed Oliver of District 81 says he’s working on proposals in the legislature next year to strengthen law enforcement. For example:
“Any action taken towards a policeman.. that’s detrimental to that person will be prosecuted as a hate crime," said Oliver.
Backing the blue, the pledge and the promise, the thin blue line, just got a little stronger.
